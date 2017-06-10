Woman attacks ex-boyfriend with acid, held

Mumbai: In an uncommon acid attack case, a woman has been arrested in Goregaon on Friday for allegedly committing the act on her boyfriend when he didn’t respond to her calls. Police said the incident took place in front of Goregaon railway station around 6 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the FIR registered at Goregaon police station, Meera Sharma, 25, attacked Amol Solanki, 26, with acid stored in a small bottle. Police said Sharma and Solanki had been in a relationship, which had recently ended. Sharma stays in Nallasopara and is unemployed while Solanki is a salesman in a store located opposite Goregaon railway station.

An officer dealing with the case said, “According to our inquiries so far, Sharma had been trying to call Solanki since several days and convince him to reunite with her. On Thursday, she went to the store where he worked, and they began arguing. All of a sudden, she threw acid at him from a small bottle.”

Solanki sustained injuries to his face and both hands in the attack. Sharma was prevented from fleeing the spot by eyewitnesses, who also took the victim to Siddharth Hospital in Goregaon. “Sharma was taken to the police station but allowed to leave after being issued a notice, as she could not be detained after sunset. She came to the police station on Friday morning and after questioning her, we arrested her in the afternoon,” the officer added.

The accused has been charged with voluntarily causing injury using acid under the IPC.