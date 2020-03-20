Woman arrested for assaulting constables guarding Taloja jail

The Kharghar police have arrested the sister of a murder accused for assaulting constables at Taloja jail, who made her wait to meet the jailer.

Varinder Kaur Athwal (34), the sister of Mahendra Singh alias Zorawar Singh Bajwa alias Mitthu Balkan Singh, had gone to Taloja jail on Monday to submit a letter to the jailer.

Mr. Singh, a Gurgaon resident, was sent to jail on charges of murdering the former chairperson of Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Meenakshi Jaiswal, at her Kharghar residence in December 2014. Jaiswal (46), was wife of Malegaon sessions court judge Santosh Jaiswal.

When Ms. Athwal was made to wait outside the jail while the prison staff took the letter to the official, she noticed that a few other people who had taken prior permission were allowed to enter inside, which irked her. Later, she questioned the constables and started abusing them for making her wait. When the constables tried to calm her down, she went on a rampage and attacked women constables guarding the prison.

Constable Rajni Vanve (27), in her complaint registered with the Kharghar police, has said the staff was taking out some of the undertrials to the court and for her safety she was asked to wait outside. Ms. Athwal then pushed the metal gate, causing a head injury to Ms. Vanve. When other constables intervened, Ms. Athwal hit them too, and tore the uniform of one of them.

Ms. Athwal, a resident of Belapur, was arrested under Sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant to deter him from discharge of his duty), 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code.

“She was presented before the court and has been remanded in judicial custody. She is currently at Kalyan jail,” an officer from Kharghar police station said.