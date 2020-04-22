Withdraw GR imposing salary cuts for police: PIL

A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed at the Bombay High Court on Tuesday challenging a government resolution (GR) imposing salary cuts for government staff. The PIL urged the court to direct the State government to withdraw parts of the GR implementing pay cuts for police personnel.

Filed by advocate Tosif Shaikh and social activist Satish Gaikwad, the PIL stated, “The GR dated April 1 contemplates 50% salary cuts for Class I and Class II officers, and 25% cut for Class III officers.” The PIL also sought PPE kits and special hardship and risk allowance for all police personnel as they risk exposure to the virus every day in the line of duty.

The PIL said at least 23 police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in the State and 15 of them are from Mumbai. Since March 22, at least seven police officers and 16 constables have contracted the virus. Also, 97 police personnel have been attacked by anti-social elements while enforcing the lockdown, the PIL said.

“It is submitted that by the nature of their work, not only police personnel but also their families are at risk of contracting COVID-19. The police personnel are also under tremendous stress and no steps are being taken for their mental well-being. The petition is being filed to ensure that the morale of the police personnel is boosted with incentives, especially due to the current COVID-19 situation,” the PIL said.