With promise of overseas job for son, woman cheated of ₹5.5 lakh

The police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly cheated a 64-year-old woman of ₹5.5 lakh by promising a job for her son in Singapore. The complainant, Jareena Mumtaz Mirza, a resident of Kurla, was cheated by Kazi Sadiq Hussain in 2015, while the case was registered on May 4.

“The complainant was in talks with the accused and was waiting for a refund, when the cheque bounced. Then she approached us,” sub-inspector Yuvraj Baviskar, Kharghar police station, said.

Ms. Mirza’s son Azim (39) had joined a shipping course in Belapur in August 2015, where he met one Shakir Hussain Shaikh who told him that he knew a captain who offered shipping jobs abroad. Mr. Shaikh introduced Mr. Mirza to Mr. Hussain at his office in Sector 2, Kharghar.

“Mr. Hussain assured him of a shipping job in Singapore, which would fetch him a monthly salary of ₹90,000. When the complainant met Mr. Hussain, he made her speak to someone on phone claiming that he was one of those who got a job through Mr. Hussain. The woman paid ₹4.5 lakh as demanded by the accused. Later, he gave a fake offer letter on the letter head of COSL Drilling Pan-Pacific Ltd.,” Mr. Baviskar said.

After several days, Mr. Hussain asked the complainant to pay ₹1 lakh more for visa and other procedures. The complainant paid the amount and even after that, the accused kept delaying the further procedure. When the complainant asked for a refund, Mr. Hussain gave her a cheque that bounced.

“The accused’s first wife and children stay in Nerul while he has been staying with his second wife in Ratnagiri and does not come to Navi Mumbai. We will arrest him soon,” Mr. Baviskar said.