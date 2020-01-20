Mumbai

With passion and willpower, they run to inspire others

Uday Kumar

Uday Kumar  

For Uday Kumar and Rahul Ramugade, two of the 55,322 runners on Sunday, the Mumbai Marathon was an experience to cherish. Both in their 30s, the two are persons with disabilities. While Mr. Kumar, who is from Kolkata, lost a leg in a train accident in 2015, Mr. Ramugade represents the country in wheelchair cricket.

Mr. Kumar says his sheer passion and willpower saw him successfully finish the 10-km Dream Run on Sunday. “The marathon gives persons with disabilities an opportunity to independently enjoy their lives. It was an absolute pleasure to see the Mumbai Marathon supporting people like me,” he said. “By participating in this run, I want to inspire people who have had similar experiences to step up and face the challenge,” Mr. Kumar said.

Mr. Ramagude said he took part in the marathon to promote wheelchair cricket. “The BCCI does not recognise us. We organise our own matches and play in them. By taking part in this marathon, I want to convey a message to them to recognise us,” he said.

