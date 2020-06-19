With over 1,200 new cases, city breaches 62,000-mark

Mumbai

19 June 2020 00:47 IST

67 more deaths reported; BMC claims there has been no attempt to hide deaths

Mumbai reported 1,288 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking its tally past the 62,000-mark. The city now has 62,875 cases, of whom, 31,856 have recovered. As many as 67 more deaths were recorded on Thursday, pushing the toll to 3,311.

After an uproar over the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) adding 862 deaths to the city’s tally, following a reconciliation exercise, the civic body issued a statement on Thursday, claiming there has been no attempt to hide deaths.

Advertising

Advertising

BMC clarification

“On June 6, a private hospital reported 17 deaths to the BMC’s epidemiology cell, following which, the Municipal Commissioner conducted a thorough investigation. It was found that only one death had occurred on that day and the other 16 deaths, which had not been announced earlier, were included in that day’s report. In order to get accurate information in this regard, all public and private hospitals were instructed on June 8 to submit details about the past deaths, within 48 hours without any delay,” the statement said.

Accordingly, information started pouring in from various hospitals and suddenly, 862 death reports from June 12 to 15 were received by the cell, it said.

“The BMC immediately submitted a report on June 15 to the State government and requested it to put the information in public domain in a transparent manner,” the statement added,

The statement said it is important to note that the epidemiology cell was unaware of these deaths until June 12. “Therefore, there is no question of hiding this information at the level of the BMC.”

The BMC further said doctors and other staff at public and private hospitals, who are responsible for providing this information, are working round the clock. “It should be understood that these records could not be retrieved from these hospitals due to inadequate staff on account of disruptions in many of them at that time and limitations in the means of communication. Of course, in the future, all these hospitals have been instructed to be constantly on alert and send this information within 48 hours of any death,” it said.

Besides, the BMC has given all city hospitals one last chance to “come clean and report any COVID-19 death cases if still pending for reporting for more than 48 hours… these are permanent standing instructions applicable to all such cases in future also,” the statement said.

28 cases in Dharavi

Dharavi reported 28 new cases on Thursday, pushing the tally to 2,134. Of the total cases, 1,055 have been discharged so far. In Mumbai, K East ward has the highest cases at 4,336. R North ward continues to have the highest case growth rate at 5.3%. The city’s average case growth rate stands at 2.3%, while its doubling rate has been pushed to 30 days.

Meanwhile, the BMC is in the process of installing oxygen cylinders in 20 COVID-19 facilities, with a total capacity of two lakh litres. The city has 7,114 oxygen-supported beds for positive patients.

The largest oxygen tanks with a capacity of 13,000 litres each have been installed at six jumbo COVID-19 facilities, including NSCI, Worli and Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

Besides, six major city hospitals and six other COVID-19 facilities have been provided the oxygen tanks. Most of the oxygen cylinders have been installed, while a few are at the completion stage.