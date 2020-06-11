With no trains, essential workers bear the brunt

The suburban railway system of Mumbai is often called the lifeline of the city. And in the last three days, its absence has been acutely felt as office-goers — resuming commutes after two months — have had to stand in serpentine queues to catch a bus.

“The travel situation was never very good, but it has worsened in the last few days. While large hospitals such as KEM and Nair have arranged buses for their employees, the staff members going to smaller ones still need to depend on public transport buses, which have been very few,” Pradeep Narkar, secretary of the Municipal Mazdoor Union, said.

Lifting lockdown restrictions partially, the State government allowed 10% private sector employees to travel to work and shops to open from Monday.

The number of buses deployed by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking and the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has been woefully inadequate to cater to the resultant rise in demand.

The train network usually carries nearly 75 lakh passengers every day.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) employees have been badly affected, with the vast majority living in the larger metropolitan region.

“On their salaries, workers can’t afford a home in the city, and many reside in areas such as Virar, Badlapur and even remote areas like Ulwe. We have been demanding that the government run limited train services for municipal and essential staff in the morning and evening, in the same fashion they run special trains for railway workers,” Sainath Rajadhyaksha, executive president of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Engineers’ Union, said.

Mr. Narkar and Mr. Rajadhyaksha said with the monsoon approaching, travelling by bus will not be feasible. Already, workers spend nearly three hours travelling in each direction. “In monsoon, the travel time by road will increase to five hours. Many of our workers come on their own two-wheelers, which will also be risky,” Mr. Rajadhyaksha said.

Mr. Narkar said nearly 14,000 hospital workers, nurses and technicians travel from the larger metropolitan region. “In a hospital like KEM, out of 1,200 nurses, around 800 live outside Mumbai. Same is with other staff. Moreover, these employees members cannot leave until the next shift staff arrives, which is bound to put undue pressure on health workers,” he said.

Transport experts also think buses are not a long-term solution, and suburban trains need to resume operations with proper planning. “If you can’t maintain physical distancing in buses with one door manned by a conductor, it’s not going to be possible in local trains that have 36 entry gates,” transport expert, A.V. Shenoy, said, adding that the government should look at starting trains for essential workers.

On March 21, the State had prepared guidelines to allow only essential staff on suburban trains, restricting access to stations by having only one entry and exit point with a checkpost manned by four government officials. However, the Centre suspended all suburban railway services from March 23.

Transport expert Ashok Datar agreed that train services need to be started, but adequate planning is required. He said the current issue could also be resolved through minor mitigation measures. “Private companies should have two shifts to begin with so that the crowds can be managed. Secondly, the government should look at hiring school buses to help provide point-to-point services. They are lying idle any way. And lastly, they should create a bus lane on the Western Express Highway to increase their average speed,” he said.

Harsh Kotak of the Mumbai Bus Malak Sanghatana said private companies had engaged around 2,000 buses for their own employees, and around 3,000 buses could provide point-to-point services if the government organises it. “This will reduce the load on BEST and MSRTC. If they scrap the one seat per person norm, the requirement will automatically halve. If airlines and trains are allowed to run at full seating capacity, why not buses?” he asked.