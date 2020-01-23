With new pass, ride Metro unlimited for a month

Mumbai Metro One on Wednesday announced two new travel products: a return journey token and an unlimited monthly pass.

In a statement, the Reliance Infrastructure-promoted Mumbai Metro One said that Metros in India and abroad have traditionally offered two ticketing products, a token for a single journey travel and a card as a wallet. “Looking at the needs of Mumbaikars, Mumbai Metro One has introduced these two additional travel products,” a spokesperson said.

The pass is basically an upgrade of the existing 45-trip monthly pass, which will continue to be available to commuters of Mumbai Metro One. The new pass, which will come into effect from Thursday, allows commuters to take unlimited rides on the Metro during the validity period of 30 days. Similar to a season ticket of the Indian Railways, the pass will not be transferable.

“The unlimited pass will be issued through a newly designed Metro rewards smart card, which is a loyalty programme. The more you travel, more you save. Commuters can upgrade to unlimited trip pass by adding only ₹25 to the price of the currently available 45-trip pass,” the spokesperson said.