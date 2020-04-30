With less demand due to lockdown, Mumbai may not have water cut

With the lockdown in force and commercial establishments shut, Mumbai has about 10% more water stock as compared to the corresponding period last year. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said there is no need for a water cut.

Mumbai recorded surplus rainfall in 2019, and by the end of monsoon, the water level in the seven lakes supplying to the city was almost 100%.

However, with people staying indoors, there were doubts that excess water would be consumed. “Even though residential use has increased, commercial establishments are closed. So, there is no strain on the water stock. We have enough stock to last till July-end and there is no need for a water cut,” an officer from the BMC’s hydraulic engineer’s department said.

The seven lakes have a total capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres. As on Monday, Mumbai had a total water stock of 4.17 lakh million litres or 28.84%. This is about 10% more than the 2.73 lakh million litres recorded at this time last year.

However, Upper Vaitarna lake’s stock is below the lowest drawable level. The BMC is now dipping into its reserve stock, a usual move for this time of the year.