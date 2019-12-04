With dip in arrival, retail onion rate likely to touch ₹150 per kg

Onion rates on Tuesday crossed ₹100, and the vegetable is now charged between ₹120 and ₹130 per kg in the wholesale Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) market in Vashi.

“First time ever the price reached ₹100, and now it has crossed that too. Climate change has to be blamed for it since heavy rain spoiled the crops, and the new crops which are of low quality are charged between ₹70 and ₹100 per kg. Meanwhile, the stock from the scientific onion storage (kanda chawl) being sent by farmers, which is of good quality, has crossed ₹120,” Ashok Walunj, former director of APMC market, said. In the retail market, he said, onions will now be priced between ₹140 and ₹150.

Usually, close to 150 trucks of onions reach the APMC market daily, but on Tuesday, the number dropped to 70. “The exorbitant price adds on to the rental and labourer costs incurred for bringing onions to the market. As a result, the already costly onions become costlier. This rate is expected to subside in a month’s time,” Manohar Totlani, an onion trader from APMC market, said.

The high price of the kitchen staple has led to fewer buyers and higher incidence of theft. Mr. Totlani said waste pickers and women steal onions from various galas.

“They pose as if they have come to pick up stale vegetables but sneak out with good ones. First some children come and check for the stock and then elders come to pick them. Guards do not stop them so we have written to the secretary of APMC to increase the security,” he said.

Rajeev Maniar, secretary of the committee of onion traders, said the women who steal onions sell them at lower rates outside.

“It happens always but now there has been a rise due to the increase in the price of onions. We demanded more security one week ago, but till now we have not received any response.”

Anil Chavan, secretary of APMC, said, “We have received the complaint and have asked the security in-charge to review the situation. Depending on the report, we will take a decision.”