With Ajit Pawar in cabinet, Shinde-led Maharashtra Government highlights work done in last one year

July 04, 2023 03:25 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - Mumbai

Chief Minister Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar unveiled the booklet highlighting works done in the past one year

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde congratulates the newly sworn-in State Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, at Raj Bhavan, in Mumbai on July 2. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra cabinet on July 4 released a booklet highlighting important decisions taken by the Eknath Shinde-led government in the last one year.

Chief Minister Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar unveiled the booklet highlighting works done in the past one year.

This was the first weekly state cabinet meeting after Sunday's political developments wherein nine MLAs of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar joined the government, which completed one year in office on June 30.

Also Read | BJP’s induction of Ajit Pawar and NCP faction leaves future of Shinde camp in a limbo

The newly sworn in NCP ministers led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar came to the state secretariat 'Mantralaya' for the first time after the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, comprising the Shiv Sena (then undivided), NCP and Congress, collapsed in June last year.

Ajit Pawar splits NCP, becomes Deputy Chief Minister; eight others too join Eknath Shinde Cabinet

The last cabinet meeting of the MVA was held on June 29, 2022.

The allocation of portfolios to the nine ministers is yet to be done. There is no minister of state in the council of ministers so far.

NCP's Aditi Tatkare is the first woman minister in the Shinde cabinet.

Ajit Pawar and other newly sworn in ministers offered floral tributes at the portraits of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Savitribai Phule, Dr B R Ambedkar on the secretariat's ground floor.

