With 680 cases, Mumbai crosses 11,000 mark

Mumbai recorded 680 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing its tally to 11,394. This was the third-highest single-day jump recorded in the city. The city also recorded 25 fatalities, taking its death toll to 437.

On Wednesday, the city had recorded the highest jump with 769 cases. The second-highest jump in a single day was recorded on May 1, with 751 cases.

Of the 25 patients who succumbed, 13 were men and 12 were women. Thirteen patients had underlying co-morbid conditions like diabetes, hypertension and asthma, which made their recovery difficult. Three patients were below 40 years of age, 10 were between 40 and 60 years old, and 12 were above 60.

A three-member Central team visited Mumbai on Thursday to review preparations as COVID-19 cases continue to multiply rapidly. The team, comprising Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry; Kunal Kumar, Joint Secretary and mission director; and a senior scientist, visited Dharavi, SevenHills Hospital in Marol and the NSCI Dome facility.

The Central team has asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to focus on institutional quarantine of people from congested areas like Dharavi to break the chain of infection.

Spike in Dharavi

Dharavi saw another spike of 50 cases on Thursday, taking its tally to 783. The slum has seen 21 deaths so far.

Among the new patients who tested positive is a 12 year-old girl from the Kala Killa area. Cases were reported from areas that had previously seen some, including Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Mukund Nagar, PMGP colony and Labour Camp. Cases were also recorded in newer parts of Dharavi, including Bharatiya chawl, Vijay Nagar and Mahesh chawl.

Dadar reported two new cases, bringing its tally to 66, while five new cases took Mahim’s tally to 96. Both Dadar and Mahim fall under G North ward, same as Dharavi.

Viral video

A day after a viral video allegedly taken inside a ward in Sion Hospital showed bodies of patients lying next to those under treatment, the authorities appointed a committee to inquire into the matter. “The committee will investigate and submit a report within 24 hours,” said Dr. Pramod Ingle, dean of Sion Hospital.

A circular issued by the State government mandates that bodies must be shifted from the ward within 30 minutes of death and disposed of within 12 hours.

“The circular was already communicated to all the staff,” said Dr. Ingle, adding that strict action will be initiated if it is found that the bodies are kept in the ward for a long time.

Mayor Kishori Pednekar said the committee will first establish the authenticity of the video. “Many relatives of patients who pass away are under quarantine, many get delayed reaching the hospital. We are trying to work out a system if the bodies can be shifted from the ward and kept in a separate area till the relatives arrive,” she said.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope, who addressed the media on Facebook live, reiterated the Mayor’s words. “In some cases, relatives do take time to reach. We have given strict instructions to shift bodies within 30 minutes,” he said.

44 cases in Navi Mumbai

On the third consecutive day, Navi Mumbai recorded more than 40 cases, with 44 new cases taking its tally to 484 on Thursday.

An 82-year-old man from Sanpada, who died of a heart attack, was found to be COVID-19 positive later, taking the death toll under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to eight.

The highest number of cases was reported from Vashi with 10, followed by nine each from Ghansoli and Koparkhairane, seven from Turbhe, four from Nerul, three from Belapur and one each from Airoli and Digha.

On Thursday, 15 people recovered from the virus. A total of 66 people have recovered till now.

“The number of recovered patients will increase as the mortality rate in Navi Mumbai is at 1.77%, lower than 3.97% in the State,” Municipal Commissioner Annasaheb Misal said.

Highest rise in Panvel

The Panvel Municipal Corporation had the highest single-day spike of 17 cases on Thursday, taking its tally to 130. With seven new patients, Kamothe had the highest number of cases. A sanitation worker from NMMC Hospital and Masina Hospital in Byculla and a staff nurse from the NMMC-run Meenatai Thackerey hospital in Nerul were also found to be positive.

Meanwhile, Panvel rural reported six new cases, of which one from Vichumbe village is a contact of the tea seller outside Matoshree bungalow, while another from Ulwe works at Urban Health Centre at Nerul. The total number of cases in Panvel rural is now 45.

(With inputs from Tanvi Deshpande, Raina Assainar)