Mumbai

With 57 fresh patients, case tally in Dharavi reaches 916

Mahim, also in G North ward, reports increase of 18 cases, taking its total to 137

With 57 new cases on Monday, the number of COVID-19 patients reported from Dharavi has reached 916.

G North ward, which consists of Dharavi, Mahim and Dadar (West), has recorded over 1,000 cases, one of the highest tallies in a single ward in Mumbai.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has now stopped issuing ward-wise data of COVID-19 cases, citing technical reasons.

Spike after 3 days

Monday’s spike comes on the back of a relatively better phase, with about 20-odd cases per day reported over the past three days. The death toll in the area is 29.

The latest cases have been reported from Matunga Labour Camp, Dharavi Cross Road, and PMGP Colony. Cases were also reported from new areas of Dharavi such as PV Chawl, Gautam Chawl, and Tuljabai Chawl.

Among the new cases are two 17-year-old girls, one from Matunga labour camp and another a resident of Siddharth Chawl.

Mahim recorded 18 new cases on Monday, one of the biggest spikes so far, taking its tally to 137. Cases were reported from Mahim Police Colony, Kapad Bazaar and Naya Nagar. Dadar reported five new cases, pushing its tally to 114. G North ward has so far reported 1,167 cases.

