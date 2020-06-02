With 2,361 new cases, State tally crosses 70,000

Maharashtra’s COVID-19 cases breached the 70,000 mark on Monday with 2,361 more patients, while its death toll rose to 2,362 with 76 more fatalities recorded.

However, of the 70,013 cases, only 37,534 are active, with 779 patients discharged on Monday. Till date, 30,108 have recovered from the infection, State Health Department officials said.

Maharashtra’s recovery rate now stands at 43%, said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Mumbai’s case tally reached 41,099, with the city reporting 1,413 — more than 60% — of the new cases reported in the State. Of the total cases, a little more than half, 22, 789, are active. As many as 40 of the deaths reported on Monday were from Mumbai, taking its death toll to 1,319.

Nine fatalities were reported from Pune district to take its death toll to 338. Six deaths each from Navi Mumbai and Mira-Bhayander in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) took their respective death counts to 67 and 20. Deaths were also reported from other parts like Vasai-Virar, Raigad, Aurangabad, Nashik and Beed.

“Of the total deaths reported today, 54 had occurred in the last couple of days while the remaining fatalities are from the period between May 14 and May 28. As many as 67% of the deaths reported had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease,” said Dr. Awate. He said tha the State’s mortality rate due to infection stands at 3.37%, higher than the country’s rate of 2.86%.

Pune district’s case tally, as per figures given by the State Health Department, has risen to 8,045, with the district reporting more than 250 new cases.

Cases in MMR

Besides Mumbai, the surge in fresh cases in Thane in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) continued unabated, with 168 new COVID-19 cases taking its total tally to 4,654. Navi Mumbai reported 56 new cases as its total tally reached 2,729.

“Till date, of a total 4,71,573 laboratory samples, 70,013 have tested positive, with around 8,000 samples across the State tested today,” Dr. Awate said.

He further said that at present, 5,67,552 people across the State are in home quarantine and 36,189 are in institutional quarantine facilities. There are 3,294 active containment zones in the State currently, said Dr. Awate.