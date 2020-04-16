With 232 new cases, State tally goes past 2,900

The novel coronavirus continued its spread in Maharashtra on Wednesday, with the State reporting nine deaths and 232 new cases. The death toll now stands at 187, while the tally of positive cases surged to 2,916 on Wednesday. Maharashtra’s death toll accounts for more than 40% of the country’s cumulative death count.

Among the new deaths as given by State health officials, Mumbai saw a decline, as only two fatalities were reported from the city. Six deaths were reported from Pune, while one was reported from Akola in Amravati division.

However, Pune divisional authorities said only three deaths had occurred in the city with all three patients, who were aged 73, 63 and 34 respectively, having a history of co-morbidities.

According to figures given by State health officials, Mumbai has reported 114 deaths till now, while Pune district has reported 40.

As many as 140 of the 232 new cases were reported from Mumbai alone, while 55 were reported from Pune district, with 51 of these being from Pune city and four from Pimpri-Chinchwad.

With this, Mumbai city’s tally stands at 1,896 COVID-19 positive cases, which accounts for nearly 65% of Maharashtra’s cumulative tally and 15% of India’s total number of cases.

The spike in cases from Pune is especially worrying as the district has reported more than 160 fresh cases in a little over three days, as its tally has now shot up to 403.

Fresh cases were also reported from Thane, Vasai-Virar, Satara and Kolhapur in western Maharashtra, and Nagpur, Buldhana and Akola districts. The State has reported more than 900 new cases and 35 deaths over barely four days, with Monday and Tuesday witnessing a consecutive spike of 350 cases each day.

State surveillance officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said till date, more than 295 patients have been discharged following full recovery, while currently, 69,738 people are in home quarantine and 5,617 people in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, alarmed at the rise in cases and deaths, Pune district authorities late on Tuesday sealed off more areas in the city under 13 police stations to enforce lockdown measures more stringently in these five police zones. Areas where a curfew-like situation prevails include Kasewadi, Bhavani Peth, Yerwada, Hadapsar and Kondhwa, which have reported more than 300 COVID-19 cases and most of the deaths in the city.

Police officials said that only shops selling essential commodities like vegetables, fruits, milk would be permitted to remain open for a couple of hours between 10 a.m. to noon, while all banks would remain shut and only ATMs would be open in these areas.