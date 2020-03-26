With 15 more cases, Maharashtra count touches 122; 15,000 in quarantine

Maharashtra’s index COVID-19 patients — a Pune couple who were part of the Dubai-Abu Dhabi tour group — were discharged on Wednesday, offering a ray of hope to many others.

At a time when many are facing stigma because of the virus, the couple was welcomed with cheer by their society members. “We were touched by the gesture,” said the 51-year-old man, adding that friends and neighbours have assured them a supply of groceries at their doorstep while they stay in home quarantine for 14 days.

The same day, 15 new cases were reported in the State, taking the total to 122. Of these, seven were from Mumbai, one each from Kalyan, Navi Mumbai and Panvel, and five from Sangli. According to State health officials, five of the Mumbai cases are contacts of positive patients, while the two others — men aged 27 and 39 — have travel history to the U.S. and U.A.E. The patient from Kalyan is a 26-year-old with a travel history to Turkey and the patient from Panvel is a 38-year-old who travelled to Trinidad.

On Tuesday, eight patients were discharged including Mumbai’s first patients — a senior citizen couple who were part of the Dubai tour group. The man (70) said their neighbours have been extremely helpful and brought them dinner when they got home. “[On Wednesday], they took turns to bring us breakfast, lunch and dinner. We only made tea,” he said, adding that his wife was still weak and suffering from diarrhoea.

Another 49-year-old patient and his 68-year-old maid who were discharged were accompanied by the Pant Nagar police to their residence on Tuesday night to ensure that they don’t face any issues from the neighbours. “Before they went home, we also sanitised the building,” an official said, adding that the man’s immediate neighbours have been taking care of his elderly mother while he was in isolation. “The neighbours have assured that they will help him with supplies since he will have to stay in home quarantine for 14 days,” the official said.

Nearly 14,502 people are in home quarantine across the State, while 932 are in institutional quarantine. According to health officials, since January 18, 2,988 people were placed under isolation in various facilities. Till date, 2,531 samples have tested negative.