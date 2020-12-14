Mumbai

Winter session: Maharashtra allots ₹2,211 crore for providing relief to farmers

Fair warning: Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis (centre) interacts with the media before the start of the two-day winter session in Mumbai on Monday.
Staff Reporter Mumbai 14 December 2020 22:58 IST
Updated: 14 December 2020 22:58 IST

Supplementary demands of over ₹20,000 crore tabled for third consecutive session

On the first day of Maharashtra Assembly’s two-day winter session on Monday, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government presented supplementary demands worth ₹21,992.52 crore with a focus on providing relief to farmers in the State.

Allotments such as ₹2,211.77 crore for farms affected by natural calamities and ₹2,850 crore as bonus for paddy growers made this the third consecutive session of the MVA government with supplementary demands of over ₹20,000 crore.

During the budget session in February and the monsoon session in July, demands worth ₹24,723 crore and ₹29,084 crore were presented. Supplementary demands are additional grants sought out of budgetary provisions to meet the government’s expenditure.

Advertising
Advertising

The Public Works Department has been allotted ₹3,824.34 crore, the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department ₹3,201.30 crore, the Social Justice Department ₹2,449.16 crore, and the Relief and Rehabilitation Department ₹2,224.34 crore.

In addition, ₹22 crore has been allotted for air conditioning facilities with negative pressure for the storage of COVID-19 vaccine, and ₹1,000 crore to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, which is facing losses amid the pandemic.

The other highlights of the supplementary demands for 2020-21 tabled in the Assembly include ₹3 crore towards payment of fees of the legal team representing the State government in the Maratha quota case in the Supreme Court. A sum of ₹100 crore has been set aside for the construction of the memorial to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar at Indu Mills, ₹475 crore has been reserved for the MLA development fund and ₹8 crore for the new MLA hostel under construction in Mumbai.

A sum of ₹80 crore was allotted to the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Institute as demanded by Maratha organisations, while ₹81 crore was earmarked for MahaJyoti, which is engaged in implementing developmental schemes for OBCs. A total of ₹11 crore was allocated towards scholarships for OBC students, and ₹216 crore for VJNT students.

On Sunday, Oppositionleader Devendra Fadnavis alleged that the State had stopped paying the scholarships of OBC students.

Comments
More In Mumbai
budgets and budgeting
agriculture
Maharashtra
Read more...