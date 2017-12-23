Winter session a failure: Congress

The Congress on Friday said the winter session of the State Legislature had been a “100% failure” and alleged that the government had failed on every front.

Addressing a press conference on the last day of the session in Nagpur, seniorCongress member and leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil said the government had failed to address issues raised by Opposition parties. “We raised so many issues during this two-week long session, including the closure of 1,300 schools, corruption scandals involving ministers, the problems of paddy and cotton farmers, minimum support price of farmer’s crop but the government did not come clear even on a single issue. We had demanded a three-week session, but they were insisting on wrapping it up since day one,” he alleged.

Congress leaders also announced that they would give a labharthi pramanpatra (beneficiary certificate) to the government, saying that the BJP and Shiv Sena were the only beneficiaries of this government rule.

Mr. Vikhe-Patil said the government had been non-committal on the farm loan waiver and failed to provide relief to farmers. He said, “Citing a debt burden, the government has cut the budget for social sector schemes. But they are not shying away from giving freebies to rich people and are protecting corrupt people. This session has once again exposed the government’s anti-farmer and anti-people character. The only agenda this government has is to cheat the people.”