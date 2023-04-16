ADVERTISEMENT

Will try to get back Shivaji’s sword from U.K., says Maharashtra Minister

April 16, 2023 02:57 pm | Updated 02:57 pm IST - Mumbai

He was speaking at an event attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Kharghar in Raigad district

Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar. File | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Sunday said he would visit the United Kingdom next month and try to get back a sword and a dagger used by warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the 17th century.

Speaking at an event attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Kharghar in Raigad district, Mr. Mungantiwar said the 350th anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj's coronation will be celebrated soon.

"I had a discussion with Alan Gemmell, British Deputy High Commissioner for Western India and Imogen Stone, Deputy Head, Political and Bilateral Affairs, on making available the ' Jagdamba' sword and ' wagh-nakh' [a dagger looking like tiger claws] for the Marathi people for viewing,” he said.

“I am going to Britain in the first week of May for the same and will try to bring them back for the 350th anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj's coronation, which we will celebrate with such grandeur that the world will salute this country led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the Minister said.

