Will take up PMC issue with new CM: Eknath Gaikwad

Account holders of the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank on Monday protested against the restrictions placed on the bank for the 80th day in a row. The protesters were joined by Eknath Gaikwad, president of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC), who assured them the issue would be placed before the new State government.

“As a member of the ruling party, I will talk to the Chief Minister and request him to to work on this issue. I believe the Central government should either provide funds to the bank to return the money to its account holders or else, it should be merged with another bank to stabilise its condition,” Mr. Gaikwad said.

MRCC vice president Charan Singh Sapra, who is himself an account holder with the bank, accused the Central government of being insensitive, saying it has no plan to revive the bank despite account holders losing their lives.

“There is no response from the Prime Minister or the Finance Minister even after 80 days. According to the Finance Minister, 78% of people have got their money back but this is baseless. Even if it is true, what about the remaining 22% people? This is the Central government’s plan to turn people towards nationalised banks so that it can have control over more of the people’s money and give it to businessmen,” Mr. Sapra said.

The protesters said they had acquired permission to stage an agitation at the Azad Maidan for five days and would not leave till unless they got their money back.

One of them, Nikhil Vora, said the protests had taken a toll on his health, and he was in hospital for six days. “Around 60% of the account holders are retired people who have their life savings in the bank. Now they don’t even have money for their medical expenses. The Reserve Bank of India has failed as a regulator, as the money was being stolen from for the past 10 years and they had no idea. What happened with PMC can happen to any other bank,” Mr. Vora said.

Shadab Shaikh, a single mother, said, “We have been protesting all over the city for the past 80 days and there hasn't been a single step by the authorities. It is our right to ask for our money and we will not rest till we get every rupee back.”

According to the latest announcement by the RBI, depositors can withdraw up to ₹50,000. The RBI claims 78% of the depositors would be able to withdraw their entire account balance following this move, and that withdrawals from ATMs were also possible.