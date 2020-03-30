Will take care of all migrant labourers: CM

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said his government will take care of all migrant labourers and provide them shelter, food and water amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

“The State will protect them and provide food, but they should not leave. I understand they are anxious, but they should avoid increasing the risk of infection,” he said in an address on social media.

He said the Shiv Bhojan meal, which costs ₹10, will be available at ₹5 from April 1, and the government has already set up 163 centres across the State to provide food and water to migrant labourers.

“There are people from Maharashtra who are stranded in other States. I appeal to them as well not to move anywhere. In case of any emergency, you can get in touch with the Chief Minister’s Office,” he said.

The government on Sunday authorised district collectors to use the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) to provide food, shelter, water and medical facilities to tourists, migrant labourers and the homeless. The State has already disbursed ₹45 crore from the SDRF to district administrations.

A government official said labourers are reaching borders using any possible mode of transport. “Directions have been given to ensure facilities to quarantine them if necessary. Special medical attention will be given to pregnant women and children. If there are more than 500 labourers, a 24-hour medical facility will be provided.”