Will stay in NCP till my last moment, reiterates Ajit Pawar

April 25, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - Pune

Over the past few weeks, there has been much speculation over Ajit Pawar’s next political move, with a few claiming that he might join hands with the BJP

PTI

Ajit Pawar. File. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Ajit Pawar on April 25 reiterated that he would stay in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) till his last moment amid swirling rumours over his next political move.

He was speaking at a party programme in Maharashtra’s Baramati.

“Several speculations about me were circulated and rumours were spread. For no reason, a ring of suspicion was created around me but without falling prey to any rumours, I am continuing with my work,” he said.

Also read | Ajit Pawar denies schisms within the MVA, says ruling government is deploying ‘diversionary tactics’

“I am sure you also have several questions in your mind. You also must be thinking that if I would repeat the same thing that I had done at 8 am (in an apparent reference to his early morning oath-taking in 2019). But I have already told you that I will continue to work in NCP till my last moment and will agree with any decision that my party takes,” he said.

On November 23, 2019, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar were sworn in as Chief Minister and Deputy CM, respectively, but the government fell in a few days.

Mr. Pawar said “their” only aim is to work towards public welfare and development.

Ahead of the Supreme Court’s verdict on ‘Sena versus Sena’, speculation over fresh political alignments in Maharashtra gathers pace

Over the past few weeks, there has been much speculation over Ajit Pawar’s next political move, with a few claiming that he might join hands with the BJP. Recent Comments by NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar have sparked rumours that their party is getting close to the BJP.

While Mr. Pawar has said he would not quit the NCP till his last breath, his clarification hasn’t ended the speculation.

