Will probe Sanjay Raut’s allegations thoroughly: CM Eknath Shinde

February 22, 2023 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - Mumbai

A day after Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut alleged a threat to his life, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on February 22 said the police will investigate the allegations thoroughly.

“Police will check the claims to know if his claim is based on facts or is a stunt. It is our job to ensure security, law and order in the State,” Mr. Shinde said.

On Tuesday, Mr. Raut alleged a threat to his life from Mr. Shinde’s son, Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde.

“Shrikant Shinde gave a supari [contract] to Raja Thakur, a Thane-based gangster to kill me. I have confirmed information regarding the same and I am informing you as a responsible citizen,” Mr. Raut said in a letter to the Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, and to the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and the Thane City Police.

The Chief Minister said that a committee was already in place to allot security as per requirement.

“He [Mr. Raut] has a habit of making baseless allegations. However, his letter will be sent to an independent committee for a review,” Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

Meanwhile, a team from the Thane police’s Crime Branch went to Nashik and met Mr. Raut to collect information on his his allegation.

