Will not allow environment of terror in Maharashtra: Uddhav

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will not allow an environment of fear and terror to persist in the State, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Thursday night.

Soon after taking oath, the new CM presided over the first Cabinet meeting where they resolved to address farmers’ issues on a war footing and make Maharashtra the number one State.

“This government will be a people’s government. Nothing that makes the common man feel terrorised will be permitted under our watch,” Mr. Thackeray said, addressing a press conference at the Sahyadri Guest House after the meeting.

The top priority for now, he said, was to address the issues of the farmers, who have suffered greatly due to the recent unseasonal rains and years of neglect. All that the farmers had received so far were grand promises, he asserted.

“Loan waivers were announced but the announcements were never fulfilled. We learned a lot while meeting them in the recent days. What I have now asked for is the truth, be it in the form of a white paper or something else, so that a decision can be taken on farmer welfare in the next two days,” the Chief Minister said.

“Me and my colleagues have been personally meeting farmers to understand their plight but could not offer more than assurances back then, as we had nothing in our hands. I have now asked the Chief Secretary to present an actual picture of what has been done for the farmers so far,” Mr. Thackeray said.

₹20 crore for Raigad Fort

He also sanctioned additional funds to restore Raigad Fort, that served as the capital of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s erstwhile kingdom.

“I am really happy that in the first-ever meeting of the Cabinet, the first proposal that came to me was for the restoration of the Raigad fort. It is a ₹600-crore project, of which ₹20 crore has been spent so far and I have approved a further sum of ₹20 crore,” he said.

He added, “Today was just our first Cabinet meeting, and I look forward to continued support from all the people.”

Scenes at Shivaji Park

Earlier, thousands gathered to witness Mr. Thackeray being sworn in as Chief Minister at Shivaji Park. Six Cabinet ministers were also sworn in, two wach from each of the three allies.

Remember the trees

Save Aarey volunteers at Shivaji Park on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Aadesh Choudhary

Save Aarey protesters gathered outside Shivaji Park during the swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, holding up large green banners. “Our presence here is a reminder of Aarey. You (Uddhav) being a wildlife photographer and your younger son is also in the same line (Tejas Thackeray is a researcher). Hope you do not make the same mistake made by your predecessor. You had said you will punish Aarey murders. The best punishment for them will be to move the Metro shed outside Aarey colony,” a protester said.

In the name of…

Of the six cabinet ministers sworn in on Thursday, it was interesting to note who invoked which of their senior leaders. The Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde remembered Sena founder Bal Thackeray and the late Anand Dighe, while his colleague Subhash Desai also invoked the Sena founder. The Congress’s Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut invoked Congress president Sonia Gandhi. While the NCP’s Jayant Patil thanked NCP chief Sharad Pawar, his colleague, OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal, remembered Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule.

Blessings from the crowd

The Shiv Sena had invited farmers from across the State to attend the swearing-in ceremony. A couple from Sangli, who had prayed at the Viithal temple in Pandharpur for a Sena CM, was also in attendance and blessed Uddhav Thackeray. Jain seers and a few other godmen were also present to bless him. Before taking oath, Mr. Thackeray bowed before the crowd at Shivaji Park.

Industry presence

(From left) Anant Ambani, BJP State chief Chandrakant Patil, former CM Devendra Fadanvis and Mukesh Ambani | Photo Credit: Prashant Nakwe

Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani arrived with wife, Neeta, and son Anant, and was immediately seated next to former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. The two were seen sharing a laugh along with BJP State president Chandrakant Patil. Mr. Ambani then got up and greeted UddhavThackeray, while Neeta Ambani was seen congratulating his wife, Rashmi Thackeray. Later, young turks Parth Pawar, Aaditya Thackeray and Anant Ambani were seen exchanging pleasantries.

Making some noise

A Shiv Sena supporter blows a conch at the swearing-in ceremony at Shivaji Park on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

Anti noise-pollution activist Sumaira Abdul Ali said the decibel levels at Shivaji Park, a designated silent zone, were way beyond permissible levels during the oath-taking speeches. Ms. Ali was outside the ground with a decibel meter. As per the rules, the noise level at the venue should not exceed 55 dB. Ms. Ali said the levels were the highest as Sena leader Eknath Shinde took oath at 93.9 dB, followed by NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal (90.2 dB), Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (84.9 dB).