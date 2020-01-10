Will not allow cases against those who plotted PM Modi assassination to be withdrawn: Union Minister Mahendranath Pandey

BJP leader and Union Minister Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dr Mahendranath Pandey has hit out at Maharashtra Government for attempting to withdraw cases related to the Bhima Koregaon violence and ‘urban naxals’ responsible for allegedly plotting to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) MP from Chandauli said governments in some states were working to undo all the good work done by the Narendra Modi government against the naxal ‘menace’.

The Maharashtra Government has the right to ‘review’ cases, but if they are reversed with an ‘ideological tint’ in mind, BJP will oppose it tooth and nail both from New Delhi and from within Maharashtra, he said in the financial capital on Thursday.

“The BJP will oppose any polluted view while reviewing or withdrawing cases. The Narendra Modi government has worked on the naxal menace in the rural areas and reduced its to few districts from an earlier spree of over 300 districts, the union minister said adding even some persons in the urban areas with a ‘naxal mentality’ were controlled.

“It is this control these naxalies in urban areas are opposed to since there livelihood is depending on the urban naxal ecosystem. This is the government which has even worked for peace in the campuses but the people with such mentality are encouraging youngsters to take to streets against the CAA/NRC bills,” he said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has agreed in principle to withdraw nearly 700 cases related to the Bhima Koregaon and Maratha agitations.

The state Home Department has put up a status report to the Chief Minister recommending withdrawal of cases.

According to the status report submitted to the Chief Minister, 323 cases for withdrawal are related to Maratha reservation while another 386 are scrutinised and will be taken back in the Bhima Koregaon agitation.

About 114 cases are of serious nature and cannot be withdrawn yet. In 2018, violent protests had broken out after thousands of Dalits visiting a war memorial Bhima Koregaon in Pune district came under attack.