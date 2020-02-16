Will make people aware of MVA govt.’s fraud: BJP

At a State party meet in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders accused the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of cheating people by stopping projects started by the previous government.

The meeting was attended by Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, State party chief Chandrakant Patil, and leaders such as Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Eknath Khadse and Raosaheb Danve.

BJP leader Vinod Tawde said the party was determined to be an effective opposition and raise awareness of the “fraud” committed by the government. Mr. Tawde said, “The MVA government cancelled all public decisions of the previous government, including important schemes like Jalyukt Shivar and Marathwada Water Grid. The government even changed loan waiver norms and cheated farmers. While slum dwellers have been promised 500 square feet houses, several promises are still pending.”

The leaders passed a memorandum criticising the rise in atrocities against women in the State since the MVA government came to power. “The BJP will will go public and raise awareness of people’s suffering,” a BJP leader said.