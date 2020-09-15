Will let lawyers travel on locals on experimental basis, State tells HC

Mumbai

15 September 2020 23:55 IST

Passes will be issued from September 18 till October 7 to attend physical hearings

The Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court on Tuesday that lawyers who have to attend physical hearings will be allowed to travel by local trains in Mumbai on an “experimental basis” from September 18 to October 7.

The State government said advocates who need to be present before one of the four Benches of the court can write to their respective registrars, obtain a certificate and then approach the railway authorities to issue them a travel pass for that particular day.

Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni produced a note explaining the arrangement before a Division Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G.S. Kulkarni. On behalf of the Railways, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh agreed to set in motion the proposed arrangement.

The court was hearing a couple of public interest litigations stating that services rendered by advocates are essential and they should be included in the list of essential staff permitted to travel by special suburban train services being run amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The high court passed an order saying the advocates who intend to physically appear before the court should write to their designated registrar, seeking a pass for the particular date on which their matter is listed for hearing in court. The court recorded that the registrar should issue the certification only after confirming the correctness of the claim made in the application.

Upon receipt of such a certification, the advocates may approach the railway authorities to obtain the appropriate pass/document for travel or ticket allowing them to use the special suburban train services.