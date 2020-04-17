Will expose ‘conspiracy’ behind unrest, claims Sena

The Shiv Sena on Thursday said the Maharashtra government would expose the “conspiracy” behind the recent migrants’ unrest in Mumbai, and accused the Opposition BJP of leaving no chance to disturb the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation.

An editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana said outstation trains depart not just from Bandra, but also from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai Central, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. But, the crowd gathered only at Bandra station.

Television news channels completely ignored a similar situation at Surat in Gujarat, it claimed. “What do you call this? It is a big conspiracy and we will unmask it. The State government will nail attempts to see the novel coronavirus crisis as an opportunity to create disturbance. We are sad that the Opposition should stoop to a new low,” the Marathi daily said.

The Sena said the present crisis has affected a cross-section of society, but daily wagers are the worst hit and the government needs to take a different stand for poor people.

“The country is in a financial crisis, and running a State is also not easy. Till yesterday, the State looked after these people and now they want to run away. This is beimani (cheating). Those who stay here in critical times are the real sons of the soil,” it said.