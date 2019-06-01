Mumbai

‘Will ensure maximum benefit for Goa’

more-in

Shripad Naik says in his second term as a MoS (Independent Charge) for AYUSH will take forward projects of ministry

Shripad Naik on Friday said his second consecutive term as a Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH will take forward the projects of the ministry.

The North Goa MP thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for also appointing him as the Minister of State for Defence. “I will focus on completing ongoing projects faster, while also embarking on new plans for yoga and alternative medicine,” Mr. Naik said in a message to the people of Goa soon after his portfolio was announced on Friday.

When asked if he would organise events like the Defence Expo in Goa once again, Mr. Naik said, “I will see to it that Goa gets as much benefit as possible from both ministries.”

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Mumbai
Goa
ministers (government)
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 12, 2019 6:01:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/will-ensure-maximum-benefit-for-goa/article27395565.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY