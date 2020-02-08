Will ease norms on drinking age, permit rooms, says govt.

The government has assured the State’s hotel industry to do away with the hurdles it faces in obtaining excise permits and other permissions.

Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray met a delegation from the industry and assured them of resolving issues related to partitioning (permit room) allowed on their premises and the legal drinking age. The relaxations were part of the ease of doing business norms announced by the previous government, but were never fully implemented. Restaurant and hotel owners said they face a huge challenge — while eating out is growing in popularity as a form of entertainment, stringent norms prevent them from catering to this growing clientèle.

“While a lot of needless permissions were done away with last year, there are pending issues related to the excise permit and partitions. We hope the government will take our demands into consideration and resolve these at the earliest,” said Dilip Datwani, immediate past president of the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India.

Earlier, Mr. Thackeray held back-to-back meetings with the hotel and events and entertainment industries. “This afternoon I met prominent people from the hotel industry in Maharashtra. We want them to thrive and grow. That will lead to growth in revenue and employment in the State … I also had a consultative session with the events and entertainment industry and those having venues. Ease of doing business and being the entertainment capital again is what we want to achieve to give a boost to tourism,” the minister said on Friday.

Last year, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had approved bringing down the legal drinking age from 25 to 21. He had also assured he would do away with drinking permits, as per the recommendations made in a report by Accenture, commissioned by the government.

Abolition of permit rooms and permits for drinking, joint grant of operational and construction permits in a single stroke and cutting down permissions from the current 142 to just 20 were among the other proposals the chief minister agreed to in principle. But the association said some of these are yet to be fully implemented in the State. Of the 71 permissions required at the operational level, many have been identified as insignificant and should be deleted, according to Accenture’s report. The report recommends that of the total 142 licences, 29 should be merged. The remaining 113 should be brought down to 20. Many of these steps are yet to be taken, the delegation informed the minister.