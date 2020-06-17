Will ease licensing regime, CM tells industry captains

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday moved a step further in easing conditions for industry, assuring business leaders that the State’s business licensing regime will be streamlined to assist reopening of offices and industries in a phase-wise manner.

Mr. Thackeray held one-to-one meetings with the leaders of industry, close on the heels of signing agreements for foreign direct investment (FDI) worth ₹16,000 crore. Industries Minister Subhash Desai participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

On a day when several trade and industry organisations called for a boycott of Chinese goods, Mr. Thackeray urged corporate leaders to come forward with at least one ‘Made in Maharashtra’ proposal, which includes an item or product fully made in the State, and said the government will give priority to such products. This will strengthen Indian manufacturing and the country’s industrial base, he said.

The dialogue was organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and was attended by top industrialists, including RPG Group chairman Harsh Goenka and Jamshyd Godrej, managing director and chairman of Godrej & Boyce, among others.

Overcoming hurdles

Mr. Thackeray acknowledged hurdles in the corporate and industrial sectors in the wake of the pandemic, but said emphasis will be on overcoming them as well as improving the situation in these sectors. Priority will be given to agro-based industries, cold storage chains, and the marketing of agricultural commodities.

“Workers have returned to their homes. We did not ask them to. But now in Maharashtra, we have started the work (again), and industries too have started. We will make manpower available through advertisements in every corner of the State, and will see that the work does not stop, by giving jobs to the people here,” he said.

Mr. Desai said the government has decided to extend the relaxation of various levies on businesses and industries till September 30, 2020. The relaxation is currently provided in premium amount, transfer fee, additional premium and sub-rental fee charged in special industrial zones.

As a result of the State’s efforts, businesses and industries are coming back to life, with as many as 60,000 of them opening shop since the lockdown rules were relaxed last month, he said.

For industries facing a labour shortage, a bureau has already been set up and workers are being identified as skilled and unskilled for providing a workforce to those reopening shop in the State.

To provide extensions

The State government said wherever land development period has ended during the lockdown will also be given an extension, with the relevant regional authorities being given the go-head. The decision will help industry to recover from the novel coronavirus crisis, Mr. Desai said.

On Monday, Mr. Thackeray had unveiled Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0, assuring an additional ₹10,000 crore in FDI investments as the State moves to lift restrictions on businesses and industries in a phased manner.

All licences in the State are being given in less than 48 hours, while the government has reserved nearly 50,000 acres for industrial development, Mr. Thackeray said.

Earlier, investors from 12 different countries were assured a smooth working and business environment. An agreement with Chinese auto major Great Wall Motor was signed for setting up a $1 billion manufacturing facility in the State.