Will arrest Sharjeel Usmani: Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday said the Maharashtra police have registered a case against Aligarh Muslim University student leader Sharjeel Usmani after scanning the video clippings of the Elgaar Parishad held in Pune on January 30.
“A case has been registered against Sharjeel Usmani for his offensive remarks. He is currently not in Maharashtra, but we will arrest him from whichever State he is in, be it Bihar, Uttar Pradesh or Gujarat or elsewhere,” he said.
Mr. Usmani has come under scanner for his alleged offensive remarks against Hindu society over incidents of mob lynching in the country. On Tuesday, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis demanded action against him in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
On Wednesday, Bharatiya Janata Party State unit president Chandrakant Patil wrote to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath requesting him to arrest Mr. Usmani, a resident of the State, as the Maharashtra government has failed to take action.
“Five days have gone since his speech at the Elgaar Parishad in Pune. But the Maharashtra government has taken no action. We are not sure if any action will be taken. Therefore, the Uttar Pradesh government must act,” said Mr. Patil.
