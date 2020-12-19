Why Karan Johar was not probed in 2019, Congress asks BJP

Alleging that investigating agencies have become puppets at the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Maharashtra Congress on Friday asked why Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar was not probed in 2019 over a party hosted by him when the BJP-led government was in power and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was also holding the portfolio of Home Department.
“The viral video based on which Mr. Johar had been summoned was from 2019 when the Fadnavis government was in power. Why didn’t the State government or the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) act then? The agency which had summoned someone based on an old video did not dare to summon actor Kangana Ranaut who openly admitted consuming drugs,” State Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant said.
The Congress also sought explanation from Mr. Fadnavis why ‘no action’ was taken when he was the Home Minister.
Mr. Sawant said that the NCB was called in to probe the alleged ‘drug angle’ in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
“It failed completely. The BJP used Central investigating agencies for its selfish political gains. The BJP defamed Maharashtra and Mumbai; it also defamed the film industry and the Mumbai Police,” he added.
The NCB had summoned Mr. Johar regarding one of the videos that went viral last year from a party hosted by him. It was alleged that drugs were consumed at the party.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath