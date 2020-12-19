Why Karan Johar was not probed in 2019, Congress asks BJP

‘BJP is using Central investigating agencies for political gains’

Alleging that investigating agencies have become puppets at the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Maharashtra Congress on Friday asked why Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar was not probed in 2019 over a party hosted by him when the BJP-led government was in power and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was also holding the portfolio of Home Department.

“The viral video based on which Mr. Johar had been summoned was from 2019 when the Fadnavis government was in power. Why didn’t the State government or the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) act then? The agency which had summoned someone based on an old video did not dare to summon actor Kangana Ranaut who openly admitted consuming drugs,” State Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant said.

The Congress also sought explanation from Mr. Fadnavis why ‘no action’ was taken when he was the Home Minister.

Mr. Sawant said that the NCB was called in to probe the alleged ‘drug angle’ in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

“It failed completely. The BJP used Central investigating agencies for its selfish political gains. The BJP defamed Maharashtra and Mumbai; it also defamed the film industry and the Mumbai Police,” he added.

The NCB had summoned Mr. Johar regarding one of the videos that went viral last year from a party hosted by him. It was alleged that drugs were consumed at the party.