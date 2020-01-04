Wholesale onion prices finally drop

The new year has brought good news for grocery shoppers with the price of onions dropping to ₹40 per kg in the wholesale market.

At the APMC market in Vashi, the best onions, priced between ₹60 and ₹80 till the end of 2019, are now available for ₹40-₹50, while the second best stock is being sold at ₹30-₹40.

However, retailers are still taking advantage of the price hike and selling onions for ₹60-₹100. “The old onions are out of stock and the ones being sold are the new produce,” said Manohar Totlani, an onion trader at the APMC market.

Around 100 vehicles laden with onions from Maharashtra and Gujarat have been arriving at the market since January 1. Mr. Totlani said, “The prices have dipped owing to increase in supply and fall in demand. People have learnt to limit their consumption of onions after the price hike.”

Raju Shelke, another onion trader, said it will take another month before prices drop to ₹15-₹20 in the wholesale market. He said, “Right now, even the export of onions has been stopped. We need to first cater to our people. Exports will resume when the price drops to ₹10-₹15.”

The onions imported from Egypt and Turkey cost ₹30-₹35 in the market.

Meanwhile, the price of garlic, which had shot up to ₹100-₹160 in the wholesale market in December, has dipped to ₹70-₹150. Mr. Totlani said, “Last month, eight vehicles of garlic arrived at the market; now the number has gone up to 13.”