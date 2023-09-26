HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Who will fact-check the fact-checker, asks Bombay HC

A Division Bench was hearing a bunch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules

September 26, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, said any humour or satire against the government had nothing to do with this regulation. File.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, said any humour or satire against the government had nothing to do with this regulation. File. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Bombay High Court on September 26 said that “on the one hand there is the larger public interest that needs to be protected from fake news, and on the other, we have the overarching powers of the government.”

A Division Bench of Justices Gautam Patel and Neela Gokhale was hearing a bunch of petitions filed by political satirist Kunal Kamra, the Editors Guild of India and the Association of Indian Magazines and regional channels. They are all challenging the constitutional validity of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules, 2023. The new Rules require social media intermediaries to censor or otherwise modify content that relates to the Central government if a government mandated fact-checking unit (FCU) directs them to do so.

‘Balanced the rights’

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, said any humour or satire against the government had nothing to do with this regulation. The government was only concerned with false facts being circulated by anonymous people. He argued that the present regulations balanced the rights of the stakeholders without penalising or criminalising anyone. Mr. Mehta said, “the new IT Rules put together a system to curb misinformation. One can speak whatever you want to speak. But fake and false is what is regularised not criminalised.”

The court said, “The petitioners accept the Internet as a medium is infinite. They accept there is a problem with dissemination ... the argument is the guidelines are overboard. Secondly, the government is the sole arbitrator. To put it differently, who will fact-check the fact-checker?” Mr. Mehta will continue his arguments on Wednesday, September 27.

Senior advocate Navroz Seervai, appearing for Mr. Kamra, had said the IT Rules did not come within the reasonable restrictions and they were not reasonable and were not in the interest of the public.

Related Topics

judiciary (system of justice) / IT/computer sciences

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.