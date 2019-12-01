White paper on farm issues nears completion

Top secretaries in the State government have nearly completed the white paper on farm issues sought by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

On Thursday, Mr. Thackeray had said he wanted to get to the bottom of how government funds have been spent in the agricultural sector and for the welfare of farmers over the past five years.

Senior secretaries said the report is nearly complete and would be submitted to the Chief Minister early next week. The report has reviewed the farm loan waiver announced and disbursed by the previous government, and several other schemes, including irrigation projects under Jalyukt Shivar. Under the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shetkari Sanman Yojana, ₹24,000 crore was sanctioned to help 51 lakh farmers last year.

‘Provide concrete aid’

Mr. Thackeray, in the first meeting of his Cabinet, had approved ₹20 crore for conserving Raigad fort, the capital of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He had also asked Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta to provide concrete assistance to farmers after reviewing the existing schemes instead of handing out piecemeal aid. “We have reviewed most of the schemes initiated by the previous regime. These include those related to irrigation, farming and water conservation,” said a senior secretary. He said a final decision on the continuity of these projects would be taken by the Chief Minister.

Mr. Thackeray has clarified that the government will work in the interest of the farmers, who may have not received full assistance as promised by the previous government. “We can paint a better picture if we know the reality. We have sought inputs. Farmers have not got anything, but only assurances. We want to provide concrete help to farmers,” Mr. Thackeray had said.

The white paper mentions in detail the multi-crore loan waiver scheme and Jalyukt Shivar scheme, which had promised to make the State drought-free by this year. A flagship project of ex-chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, the scheme was implemented since 2014 to rid the State of water scarcity.

A senior officer said, “The main aim of the scheme was to increase ground water level by absorption of rain water. It was targeted to make 5,000 villages every year and 25,000 villages in five years free of water scarcity. The white paper has looked into its progress as well.”