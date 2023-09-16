Where to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 

September 16, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST

The festival and festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi play a pivotal role in positioning Maharashtra as a beacon of cultural heritage on the global map. The festival acts as a magnet, drawing tourists, cultural enthusiasts, and participants from every corner of the world, boosting tourism and fostering international goodwill, says an official of the Directorate of Tourism, Maharashtra explaining in detail the line-up of events and festivities planned around Ganesh Chaturthi across Maharashtra this year.

“The prefix ‘International’ in the International Ganesh Festival is not just a title – it’s a statement. It represents the festival’s ambition, reach, and commitment to being a global celebration that intertwines culture, community, and sustainability,” adds the official.

Over the years, the Ganpati festival, pandals, and Ganesha idols have witnessed a significant evolution. Initially, celebrations were confined to homes, but now they have transformed into grand public events. “The designs of the idols have also evolved, reflecting contemporary themes and addressing social issues. Today, there’s a growing emphasis on sustainability, with eco-friendly idols gaining prominence. We have initiatives such as ‘Ghar-Ghar Ganesha Awards’ and ‘Waste-to-Wonder Ganesha Awards’ that emphasise sustainable practices and environmental consciousness. These contests are open to all. Individuals can also participate by creating eco-friendly Ganesha decorations or idols using recyclable materials,” says the tourism official.

For the the first time, there will be cultural performances taking place during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. These performances will narrate tales of the Maharashtra, bringing its stories and traditions to life. The artistes, hailing from various parts of Maharashtra, will put up spectacular shows throughout the festival.

Must-visit places during Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai this year

According to the Directorate of Tourism, Maharashtra, the must-visit places in Mumbai during Ganesh Chaturthi include Siddhivinayak Temple, the bustling shores of Girgaon Chowpatty, and the Cultural Hub at the Gateway of India, where myriad artists and artisans will conduct cultural activities to celebrate the festival.

Famous Ganpati puja pandals in Mumbai for tourists

Some of the oldest and renowned Ganapati pandals are Keshavji Naik Chawl, Girgaon; Chinchpoklicha Chintamani, Chinchpokli; Mumbai Cha Raja, Ganesh Galli; and Lalbaugcha Raja, Lalbaug.

Ganpati pandals to visit in Mumbai

Tulsi Bagh Ganesh Pandal

Lalbaugcha Raja

Ganesh Galli Mumbaicha Raja

Girgaoncha Raja

Andhericha Raja

Things to do in Mumbai during Ganesh Chaturthi

Visit Siddhivinayak Temple.

Attend evening at Girgaon Chowpatty.

Witness grand processions.

Joining hands-on art and craft workshops at the Cultural Hub at the Gateway of India.

Experience projection mapping at the Gateway of India.

Attend cultural performances narrating tales of the Maharashtra.

Relish traditional Maharashtrian festive delicacies.

Food recommendation for tourists during the festival

During Ganesh Chaturthi, it is a must to savour traditional sweets such as Modak and Puran Poli. Also, try out dishes like Sabudana Khichdi, Poha, and Batata Vada. Numerous eateries in Mumbai serve festive special menus that provide an authentic taste of Maharashtrian cuisine during this time.