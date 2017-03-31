When the leftovers don’t go into the trash

This Holi, members of a housing society in Andheri tucked into a lavish spread following the festivities. There was just one problem: despite a headcount, a large amount of food was untouched. One of the residents suggested distributing the food among the needy, and the society reached out to Feeding India, a non-profit organisation. Within no time, its volunteers came to collect the leftovers and distribute it.

NATIONAL HELPLINE: 9871178810

FOUNDERS: Ankit Kawatra

FOUNDED: August 2014

“Feeding India aims to solve the problem of hunger and malnutrition in the country. We channelise excess food from individuals, weddings, restaurants, corporate offices to the people who really need it and have no means or access food,” says founder Ankit Kawatra. Feeding India works on the premise that the country does not need to create new food to feed the less privileged, but simply needs to channelise the extra food.

Extravagance, waste

Mr. Kawatra felt the need to start this initiative when he attended a wedding at Gurgaon in April 2014. Like all Indian weddings, everything from the decoration and music to the food was extravagant. This one had 35 cuisines on offer. The host challenged his guests to name a dish from any corner of the world, saying he could present it before them. “However, in that wedding alone, there was extra food that could easily feed around 10,000 people. This thought stayed with me.”

That night, when he went back home, he began his research and found that there was absolutely no mechanism in place to save extra food. India tops the world’s hunger list, he says, despite the irony: food is an integral part of our culture.

“I spoke to many caterers and they all told me that there was no way this could be given to people in need. When I saw no one else doing anything about this, I decided to solve this problem myself.”

Mr. Kawatra gave up his well-paying job as a Senior Research Associate in an MNC at the age of 22 and started Feeding India in August 2014 with just five volunteers. He funded the initiative with two years’ savings. As the concept was unheard of, few were willing to join him. Gradually, he connected with more people, convincing them to join him. Within a couple of weeks, the number of volunteers rose to 100.

“The concept of saving extra food to give it to people in need instead of throwing it away was unimaginable for most people. Nobody had heard of it, and it was evident that this was the first time this was happening in India,” says Mr. Kawatra.

Among the list of those hesitant to do anything about it were caterers, restaurants and hotels who had been in business for decades. But Mr. Kawatra persisted, and eventually won them over. “Once they saw what we were doing, more of them started getting convinced,” says Manan Jain, a volunteer with Feeding India for the past three years.

How it works

Food donors such as corporates, restaurants, caterers, event planners, canteens, households and individuals contact Feeding India to channelise excess food. The volunteers collect the food, check the quality by tasting it and then donate it to pre-partnered shelter homes or restaurants. Food is collected daily at a fixed time and distributed to people in need. Feeding India serves 10,000-15,000 meals across the country daily; on some days, going up to 45,000. The food is tasted twice, once during the collection and once before it is donated. “Our technologists have prepared an easy checklist for volunteers to test food,” says Pulkit Malhotra, a volunteer since Feeding India’s inception.

Feeding India currently has three vans which collect and donate food from set locations each day to serve regular meals. In many regions, Feeding India has its own 24/7 refrigerated vehicle, which moves around the city collecting and donating excess food.

Its volunteers are termed ‘super heroes’ and ‘hunger heroes’. While super heroes work in a more regular capacity (there are seven paid workers), hunger heroes only participate in volunteer drives and events.

Expansion plans

The Mumbai team comprises over 60 hunger heroes and 20-35 super heroes. “We are more active in Andheri and Vile Parle, but are looking to expand across the city in the coming months with a strong team of students and professionals,” says Shweta Saigaonkar Jagtap, who heads the Mumbai region.

“We believe in helping those who can’t help themselves in the short term,” says Mr. Kawatra. That includes children, homes for the disabled and senior citizens and slums. It does not include beggars, “as we believe people should ultimately be self-sustainable.”

Feeding India has over 3,500 volunteers with a presence in more than 40 cities across the country, and has served around 3.5 million meals.

Feeding India mostly relies on charitable and corporate donations. People from different cities get in touch with them expressing interest in volunteering and starting a chapter. “That’s how we start growing volunteers in a city and take it from there. There has been an unbelievable response. It’s like a revolution,” says Mr. Kawatra.

Global recognition

Mr. Kawatra has been appointed as one of the United Nation’s 17 Young Leaders for its Sustainable Development Goals from across the world. He has been recognised for his leadership and contribution to the achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which includes a set of 17 Goals to end poverty, fight inequality and injustice by 2030.

On November 30, 2016 he also won the Queen’s Young Leaders award in UK for “his exceptional work in transforming the lives of others and making a lasting difference in communities.” He also received the Karamveer Chakra in 2016.

Despite the recognition, there is much to do. To begin with, awareness needs to increase against wasting food. “Leftover food could feed thousands, and it deserves to feed mouths, not trash bins,” says Mr. Kawatra.