When Ratan Tata reached out to a Mumbai-based poor Dalit artist

Nilesh Mohite is a heartbroken man. He takes out the photograph of himself and of Ratan Tata and speaks of how he has lost his icon . The story, which has never been spoken about, never been chronicled, is of another act of quiet philanthropy of renowned business leader the world has lost — Ratan Tata. This is the story of how Mr. Tata quietly helped a Dalit artist when he had no means of livelihood, signed his paintings and even offered him a cheque for his work.

In 2022, when the world was still limping back to normalcy after COVID and lockdown, Mr. Tata called Mr. Mohite and said he would help him showcase his talent. The biggest break the artist got thereafter was an exhibition space at the iconic Taj Mahal Palace, in the vicinity of the art exhibits of greats like M.F. Husain, V.S. Gaitonde, Laxman Shrestha, Ram Kumar and Jehangir Sabavala. For Mr. Mohite, it was a dream come true. He couldn’t believe that he was to put up his paintings in the lobbies and rooms where he had, a few years ago, loitered around without anyone noticing him, to study the paintings of these greats.

“Getting space at the Taj Mahal Palace to exhibit my paintings for 12 days was the biggest opportunity I ever received. When he gave me the space, I touched his feet and told him that I will never be able to repay the debt. I feel indebted to him. I feel grateful to him. Though not much, but I get some work now. And it is all due to the blessings of Ratan Tata ji. The last time I met him was three months ago, when I requested him to take care of his health,” Mr. Mohite told The Hindu. He still lives in a small tenement in south Mumbai, looking for work as an artist.

Struggles in life

While talking about Mr. Tata, he feels nothing but gratitude for his hero, his icon. Talking of how he adulated Mr. Tata for years and how he met him, he narrates the story of his life’s struggles.

“From my school days, I wanted to do something for the country. I wanted to join the Army. I was an NCC leader when I was in my village. But poverty brought me to Mumbai, where I had to drop out of the school in Grade 9 due to financial distress. I had to start working then to provide for my family. I had lost my father when I was just five years old. And when I was in 9th grade, my mother had to undergo a surgery because of which she couldn’t work. I had to do odd jobs. But I was always passionate about art. And I had always admired Ratan Tata,” Mr. Mohite says.

When asked how he met the business leader, Mr. Mohite says, “...After I dropped out of school, I started standing outside Ratan Tata’s residence at times, just to show my respect to him. I admired him so much. Even when I used to do odd jobs, I used to read articles about him in Hindi and Marathi newspapers. I felt inspired by his struggle, his patriotism, his uprightness. I wanted to meet him. I wanted to give him my paintings. I used to wait at his gate. But I never had the courage to stop him or to speak with him. This went on for over a year and a half.”

A few years later, Mr. Mohite approached a prominent person from Colaba. “I knew he had good relations with Ratan Tata. So I told him that I wanted to gift him my paintings. Mr. Tata’s birthday was approaching then. So I made a painting of Tito and Tango, his two pet dogs. I used rotring ink for that painting. It is very difficult to paint with that ink. If you make even a minor mistake, you have to make a completely new painting,” Mr. Mohite said.

Recollecting the day he handed over the painting to Mr. Tata, he said, “He liked it a lot. This was around 2018. The next year, in 2019, I made a painting showcasing India’s tradition. It was a 6 ft X 3 ft painting. I had shown the lifestyle of our kings, their beliefs and the way they used to go to war. He loved that painting too. But when I was showing it to him, I told him that I had some difficulty while making that painting. When he asked me the details, I told him that my house was a 10ft X 10ft room. After the bathroom, furnishings, kitchen placement, it left me with just a 3ft X 3ft space. When you paint a large painting, you need to lay it down to understand the light, the dimensions. But I didn’t have the luxury of space. So I had to roll the sheet and then paint. That was when he said he will help me.”

Mr. Tata met him four days later. And handed him an envelope with a cheque.

“I refused to take it. I handed it back to him without even taking a look. I told him, I gifted him the painting because of the love and respect I felt for him. And that I did not want any money for it. But I requested him for work as an artist. He told me, he didn’t have any work at the moment, but that he will help me.” The world shut down for almost two years after that, due to COVID and lockdown.

And when it opened, Mr. Mohite was desperately looking for work. That is when Mr. Tata told him he will give him space at the iconic Taj Mahal Palace to display his art. For two and a half months thereafter, Mr. Mohite worked day and night to create 19 paintings. He showcased them from September 24 to October 2 in 2022. He also sold a few paintings after that.

But the most memorable moments for Mr. Mohite were when Mr. Tata autographed three of his paintings. One of them was a eulogy to the Tata Group, showing Mr. Tata’s patriotism, expressing how the company soared globally under his leadership. From Jamshed Tata to JRD Tata to Ratan Tata, the painting showcased the icons of the Tata Group.

He hasn’t sold any of them, and says they are his personal treasure. Mr. Mohite shares the videos of him explaining his paintings to Mr. Tata, as the business icon is seen sitting in his chair by the beachside balcony of his bungalow. From now on, these memories are all that he will carry with him.

