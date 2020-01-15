When kites and spirits soared in Mira Road

The Wockhardt Hospital in Mira Road celebrated Makar Sankranti by organising a kite flying programme for its patients on Tuesday.

The event, which began at 4.30 p.m. at the Joggers’ Park near Mira Road railway station, witnessed participation from around 20 autistic children, along with cardiac and orthopaedic patients.

Dr. Pankaj Dhamija, centre head of Wockhardt Hospital Mira Road said that the underlying objective behind the event was to pledge to move the patients away from ailments and towards better health.

“This is in sync with the significance of the festival, which stands for moving from darkness towards light. We organised this event especially for autistic children, as they do not enjoy the same inclusion in society as the othes do. On the other hand, the cardiac patients represent the spirit of never giving up,” Dr. Dhamija said.

Dr. Rajita Masram, a paediatric physiotherapist at the hospital, said she dealt with both physical and psychological defects of her patients.

“We have created this environment for the children to register things, to come out of their own world and start noticing things happening around them,” she said.

Several parents watched with joy as their children mingled amongst each other and enjoyed the festival, with even the other hospital staff members joining in.

The youngest participant was Kiaan Shaikh (2), who has been suffering from Pierre Robin Sequence since birth. The condition causes the tongue to roll back into the throat due to a smaller than usual lower jaw, which, in turn, causes difficulty in breathing.

His mother Karishma said, “My son had breathing issues since the day he was born but doctors took one month to figure out that he was suffering from Pierre Robin Sequence. They stitched his tongue to his lip to prevent it from rolling back into his throat. Now that he is two years old, we are working on his speech.”

Farida Chunawala, whose son Maaz (9) suffers from Attention Deficit and Hyperactivity Disorder expressed happiness at the fact that the hospital was trying to get the children to actively participate in social events.

“The hospital had organised a similar event on Holi last year and the children really enjoyed it. In fact, they still remember it. This is the first time Maaz is flying a kite and it is such a joy to watch him,” Ms. Chunawala said.