WhatsApp mills term Sanpada man a patient

A home quarantined man from Sanpada has approached the police through Twitter and WhatsApp after he found his name in a list of COVID-19-positive cases being circulated on WhatsApp.

The 59-year-old former Director General of Information and Public Relations has alleged he is facing embarrassment and humiliation as a result. He and his wife, a retired MTNL employee, had returned from an international trip on March 16 and are home quarantined since. “My wife is a cancer survivor and has been mentally disturbed with all this. As per the government’s instructions, we got screened at the airport and also filled the form given by the Health Department during immigration. I am well aware of the precautions to be taken after returning from a foreign country, and we are following the same.” he said.

The harassment, he said, began on Saturday. “The list has 42 names, their address and contact number. It does not specify what the names are about but the ones who received it get the wrong impression that this is the list of infected persons.” Ever since, he has been getting calls from people asking if he has the virus. “We wish to register a complaint to avoid further humiliation, social boycott and embarrassment but since we are quaratined, we can’t do that. However, I have WhatsApped various officers in the police department and my daughter has tweeted it tagging the Navi Mumbai Police,” he said.

“A patient’s name will not be disclosed. When one is a suspect, he has a stamp on his hand and it is in the public domain. However, this is a case of a different nature. We will register his application with the cyber unit and enquire into it,” said Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar.