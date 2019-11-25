What is the need for ‘Operation Lotus’ if BJP has majority, asks Shiv Sena

“If BJP has majority, what is the need for ‘Operation Lotus,’” asked Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut while speaking to the media on Monday.

“We know the ones who had gone with Ajit Pawar (Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister), the operation was being run from a Gurugram hotel. Sena and NCP people reached there and did a rescue operation. The MLAs were locked up, this is not a good sign for democracy, the ruling party is going to all extent. If you had majority and were sworn in based upon it, then why all this ‘goondagardi’? The Governor and people of Maharashtra have been cheated. Today is Yashwantrao Chavan’s (first Chief Minister of Maharashtra) death anniversary. There was a situation in history where Governor told him to swear in and then prove majority, but he said, no, ‘that will not be right.’ What the BJP is doing is exactly the opposite. They are using the system, power and money, but we will also fight. During floor test, we will have 10 MLAs more than yours (BJP’s), we have majority. BJP is using goons, they are losing their minds because they are losing power. Operation Lotus has the CBI, the ED, the Income Tax Department and police. If you had majority, why did you need to do this? We have complete faith in the Supreme Court.”

The Shiv Sena hit out at the BJP and Ajit Pawar through its mouthpiece Saamna on Monday with its editorial saying: “The BJP has done away with morality and is ready to go to any extent. But the BJP will not be able to prove majority. The entire State is criticising the BJP. If someone thinks they can use money, power, police to do whatever they want to, that is an insult to Maharashtra. The BJP should not talk about the horrors of Emergency now. Rashtrapati Bhavan and Raj Bhavan were never misused this much. Those who spoke of sending Ajit Pawar to jail are now chanting his name but the people of Maharashtra are saying ‘Ajit Pawar Murdabad’ (down with Ajit Pawar). Those who broke a 25-year-old friendship (BJP) will also betray Ajit Pawar. Ajit Pawar betrayed his MLAs and his party, but BJP will betray him.”