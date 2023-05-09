What action has been taken on hate speech incidents, PUCL asks Maharashtra DGP

May 09, 2023 01:29 am | Updated May 08, 2023 07:30 pm IST - Mumbai

The People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) on Monday wrote a letter to the Director General of Police (DGP) of Maharashtra, Rajnish Seth, asking what action has been taken on incidents of hate speech arising out of the rallies, pursuant to orders by the Supreme Court directing a case of promoting enmity between religious groups should be registered.

The letter states, “Overwhelming number of incidents of hate speech against Muslims have been reported from rallies under the banner of Hindu Jan Akrosh Morcha and other public events organised by Sakal Hindu Samaj, an umbrella organisation of several Hindutva organisations such as Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, Shiv Pratishthan and Sanatan Sanstha and such other outfits in districts across Maharashtra since November 2022. These rallies are filled with false and divisive narratives and calls to violence against Muslims. From the conduct of the Sakal Hindu Samaj it is very obvious that they are trying to inflame communal tensions.”

‘Repeated actions’

“No concrete action is being taken in respect of the direct and vicious hate speech being made at these rallies against Muslims, including the goading of the public to violence, telling them to take the law into their own hands. Also, no steps have been taken towards preventing these rallies from taking place and denying permissions to these organisations and individuals repeatedly indulging in hate speech, in spite of their track record of communal hate speech and incitement of violence,” the letter mentions.

The human rights organisation called upon Mr. Seth to strictly implement the orders of the Supreme Court to register a case against the perpetrators for hate speech. The organisation also calls upon the DGP to ensure investigation and prosecution of all the incidents of communal hate speech made at rallies organised by the above organisations in Maharashtra and take measures to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future.

