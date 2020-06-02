Mumbai

Western Naval Command teams gear up for Cyclone Nisarga

With Cyclone Nisarga brewing in the Arabian Sea, the Western Naval Command has put its teams on alert and mobilised adequate resources for flood relief, rescue and diving assistance in the event of heavy rainfall in urban and rural areas.

The Western Naval Command is coordinating with State governments on the western seaboard. It has loaded ships of the Western Fleet with humanitarian assistance and disaster relief bricks to provide relief to coastal areas likely to receive heavy rain.

A spokesperson of the Navy said, “In Mumbai, the Maharashtra Naval Area will be on standby with five flood rescue teams and three diving teams throughout the monsoon. These teams are stationed at naval areas across the city to enable early response over a larger area. The teams are fully equipped and trained for rescue operations. Recce of flood-prone areas has been undertaken and necessary preparations are in place.”

Similar arrangements have been made at Karwar Naval Area, Goa Naval Area, and Gujarat Daman and Diu Naval Area. Dornier aircraft and helicopters at Naval air stations at Mumbai, Goa and Porbandar are ready to ferry teams and rescue stranded personnel at short notice.

“Area and Station Commanders are in touch with State authorities, National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force to respond to a crisis in the shortest time,” the spokesperson said.

