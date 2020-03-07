Western India sees first small bowel donation

The family of a 48-year-old woman from Chembur who was declared brain dead after a haemorrhage gave a new lease of life to several critically ill patients through organ donation, creating history in the process: the act marked the first small bowel donation in western India.

According to the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre, the donor was declared brain dead at the S.R.V. Hospital in Tilak Nagar.

However, since the hospital was not a retrieval centre, the donor was shifted to Fortis Hospital in Mulund where the procedure was carried out.

The donor’s husband and sons consented to the organ donation, following which her liver, kidneys, pancreas and small bowel were harvested. The liver and one of the donated kidneys were transplanted to a 53-year-old man suffering from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and a 35-year-old woman with chronic kidney disease at Fortis Hospital. The pancreas and the small bowel were sent to a Pune hospital for transplant.

“It is a commendable gesture when the family agrees to donate the organs of their loved ones. The first donation of small bowel in the western region also shows there is increasing awareness of organ donation,” said ZTCC president Dr. S.K. Mathur.