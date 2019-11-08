Western Australia hopes to start direct flights from India to Perth

Premier of Western Australia Mark McGowan and cricketer Adam Gilchrist were in Mumbai on Wednesday to promote Western Australia as a holiday destination.

Mr. McGowan said, “The number of tourists from India to Western Australia has seen a significant growth in the last few years. In 2018-19, we have seen a growth of 11.1% in the number of visitors from India. While leisure visitors have increased by 15.3%, the number of visitors is around 14,100.”

Mr. McGowan said his government has allocated an additional $1 million to its marketing strategy to attract more tourists from India to Western Australia. He said increasing the number of visitors from India is their foremost priority.

Mr. McGowan also said that he is in touch with various airlines to explore the possibility of starting direct flights from India to Perth.

The Premier said, “We have already contacted Vistara and IndiGo for introducing a direct flight from India to Perth. I am sure that we are soon going to complete all the formalities with the airlines.” He said the direct flights would also give Western Australians the opportunity to travel to India. “This is my first visit to India and my two days here in India were quite amazing,” Mr. McGowan said.

Speaking fondly of Perth, Mr. Gilchrist said, “I have played in Perth for 25 years. Perth has given me a lot of cricketing opportunities. I am very happy to come to a country like India where I have a lot of associations and relationships. Perth has been really nice to me and I hope it will treat all the Indian visitors nicely as well.”

Mr. McGowan commented on the love that Indians have for cricket. He said, “Mr. Gilchrist is a living legend over here and he has been a major asset in promoting Western Australia. India is playing South Africa in the T20 World Cup in October 2020 at Perth. I would love to see people from India to come to Perth and support their team.”

The event was also attended by Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle, who mentioned how difficult it was to find Indian food in foreign countries. “To my surprise I had the best vegetarian Indian cuisine at a restaurant in Perth. I consider Perth a very friendly town. Perth has transformed today very much from the first time I visited it,” Mr. Bhogle said.