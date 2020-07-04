West Bengal crosses 20,000 cases

West Bengal recorded 669 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest in a day so far in the pandemic, taking its tally to 20,448. BJP MP from Hooghly Locket Chatterjee has tested positive.

Eighteen deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 717. Eight of the deaths were reported from Kolkata, nine from the adjoining districts of south Bengal and one from Malda in north Bengal.

Kolkata has contributed to more than 50% of deaths in the State, with the number of victims from the city reaching 402.

Over 30% cases in Kolkata

Kolkata has contributed to over 30% of cases, with 6,622 of the tally of 20,448. While Kolkata and Howrah had been recording a large number cases since the start of the outbreak, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas districts are emerging as the new hotspots.

Cases are increasing in Darjeeling and Malda in north Bengal. All the 22 districts of the State have recorded COVID-19 cases. So far, 13,571 persons have been released from health facilities and the recovery rate in the State stands at 66.23%.

The State tested 11,053 samples in the past 24 hours. Over the past 10 days, the fourth most populous State in the country has been testing 10,000 samples a day.

BJP MP tests positive

West Bengal BJP general secretary and Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee was among those who tested positive for the virus on Friday. “I have tested positive for COVID-19 this morning, having mild fever and was in self-isolation for the past one week. I will keep everyone posted. All is well,” the MP said on social media.

Ms. Chatterjee has been actively participating in political activity and agitations. On June 24, she participated in a demonstration in Howrah and on June 19, she visited the house of Rajesh Orang in Birbhum district who died in the Galwan Valley clash.