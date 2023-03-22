ADVERTISEMENT

West Bengal CM moves HC against plea alleging she disrespected the national anthem

March 22, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - MUMBAI

On a two-day visit to Maharashtra, the West Bengal CM sang national anthem while sitting, two verses standing and then left abruptly

The Hindu Bureau

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File photo | Photo Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee moved the Bombay High Court against an order passed in the sessions court, directing a magistrate to decide afresh a plea by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member alleging that she disrespected the national anthem during an event in 2020.

Ms. Banerjee had filed an application on January 20 in the high court challenging the summons issued to her on February 1, 2022 by metropolitan magistrate P.I. Mokashi, for offences punishable under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act.

However, on February 25, 2022, a Special Judge Rahul Rokade had stayed the summons but sought a response from the complainant. He had directed the magistrate to decide the matter afresh. Ms. Banerjee’s plea before the high court challenges this order. It is expected to be heard on March 27.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The complaint was filed by BJP member Vivekanand Gupta alleging that on a two-day visit to Maharashtra on December 1, 2021, the CM had gone to a public function at an auditorium in Cuffe Parade. After the programme started, she sang the national anthem while sitting, two verses of the anthem standing and then left abruptly. The video of the programme went viral on social media. The said act is an insult and disrespect to the national anthem, he alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US