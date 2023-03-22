West Bengal CM moves HC against plea alleging she disrespected the national anthem

March 22, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - MUMBAI

West Bengal Chief Minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee moved the Bombay High Court against an order passed in the sessions court, directing a magistrate to decide afresh a plea by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member alleging that she disrespected the national anthem during an event in 2020.

Ms. Banerjee had filed an application on January 20 in the high court challenging the summons issued to her on February 1, 2022 by metropolitan magistrate P.I. Mokashi, for offences punishable under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act.

However, on February 25, 2022, a Special Judge Rahul Rokade had stayed the summons but sought a response from the complainant. He had directed the magistrate to decide the matter afresh. Ms. Banerjee’s plea before the high court challenges this order. It is expected to be heard on March 27.

The complaint was filed by BJP member Vivekanand Gupta alleging that on a two-day visit to Maharashtra on December 1, 2021, the CM had gone to a public function at an auditorium in Cuffe Parade. After the programme started, she sang the national anthem while sitting, two verses of the anthem standing and then left abruptly. The video of the programme went viral on social media. The said act is an insult and disrespect to the national anthem, he alleged.