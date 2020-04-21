‘We’re suffering from close proximity’

Tata Group chairman emeritus Ratan Tata said on Monday that for the first time, India’s low-value housing structures in close proximity of each other are the cause of new problems during this battle against COVID-19.

Discussing the industry impact and business continuity after the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Tata said that developing affordable housing and slum redevelopment needs to be the focus areas of the modern architecture.

“The last few months have taught us that we’re suffering from the issue of close proximity. We are looking forward to move the slums about 20 miles away, where vertical slums will be built for better hygiene, open space, fresh air and reduction of close proximity. The vacant land can be then used for building high value housing,” he said, addressing a virtual panel discussion on ‘Future of Design and Construction,’ organised by Corpgini, a global innovation platform.

Anticipating some changes in the work culture once the pandemic subsides, Mr. Tata said, “In some businesses like the information technology sector, it is feasible to work remotely, but in other sectors we need physical presence. Although we will need to adapt and we will make it possible.”

The whole world has been humbled by a disease running around the globe and changing the dimensions of how we live and what we do, he said, mooting a rethink on what is considered an acceptable standard for quality of life. “We need to concern ourselves with the quality of lives everywhere. We need to consider urban communities as one and should look at the possibility of ownership of slums rather than rentals. Mumbai and Maharashtra need to be proud of the transitions that they make and the transition needs to be real,” he said.

Mr. Tata, who has a degree in architecture from Cornell University, said, “We (architects) should rearrange ourselves to bring the occupants in the planning part of the creation rather than giving them what we create.”

“Perhaps there ought to be a revision in terms of the fact that we are dealing with communities and populations that need to be a part of new India. We are creating a community which we’re ashamed of. We should be driven by the desire to be proud of what we do even if it is low-cost housing because it creates world culture.”

Jimmy Mistry, chairman and managing director at Della Group, said that architects and designers need to be problem solvers and plan how to maintain social distancing even after the lockdown is over. “Small offices, home offices, hospitals and other offices will need to be redesigned, the entire world needs to be redesigned,” he pointed out.

Peter Rich of the Peter Rich Architects, South Africa, said that work from home is making them more efficient. “Natural calamities cannot be taken lightly. It’s a good thing that people are learning to work from home. We are becoming more appreciative of the food, peasant, physicians and technology.” Mr. Rich said that unlike the U.S., India has the advantage of engaging natural resources and skilled labour, so it should stop looking abroad and should encash on it.